As Entegris (ENTG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Heartland Advisors Trimmed Its Position; As Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Stock Value Declined, Muzinich & Company Cut Position by $367,068

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 30,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 539,243 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, down from 569,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $446.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 74,840 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 24.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 51,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 163,432 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, down from 215,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.61. About 304,493 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 23,383 shares to 193,200 shares, valued at $9.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 36,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF).

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Entegris Inc (ENTG)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entegris declares $0.08 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Earnest Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 46,880 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.58 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Strs Ohio has 22,500 shares. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 32,000 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 25,868 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp has invested 0.06% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Voloridge Lc reported 0.03% stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 1.02M shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 49,814 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Heartland Advsrs has invested 0.43% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Needham Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 5.53% or 455,500 shares.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83 million for 23.12 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ares Capital’s NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Vs. 13 BDC Peers – Part 1 (Post Q2 2019 Earnings) – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “These â€œRich Guyâ€ Dividend Favorites Yield 8.8% to 9.9% – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.