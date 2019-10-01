As Entegris (ENTG) Market Value Rose, New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Lifted Position; Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Cut Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding as Market Value Declined

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 2,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 6,315 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, down from 8,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $206.53. About 261,478 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 26.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 278,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.16 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 274,734 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 0.04% or 22,111 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt has 10,590 shares. Blair William And Il reported 126,209 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Com reported 0.16% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Chesley Taft And Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 26,931 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 3,066 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Invests Co holds 0.06% or 40,102 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank And Trust Communication invested in 0.29% or 8,672 shares. Trexquant Invest LP reported 0.31% stake. Carroll Fin owns 179 shares. Sands Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Nwi Management LP accumulated 175,000 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx stated it has 9,605 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.09% or 121,834 shares. Profund Advsr Lc stated it has 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “How to Find Safety Inside PANW Stock and FTNT Stock – Investorplace.com” published on March 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palo Alto Networks: An Alpha Bet That’s In Gear – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks a Buy-the-Dip Candidate After a 25% Drop? – The Motley Fool” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PANW, EQNR among premarket top gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 17,179 shares to 41,502 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP).

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $79.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 127,684 shares to 17.72 million shares, valued at $593.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 26,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,093 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ENTG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prns reported 148 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Comm reported 336 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 166,889 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 96,813 shares in its portfolio. American International Grp reported 3,290 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.09% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 16.39 million shares. Davenport And Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Cornerstone Advisors holds 1,414 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 5.92M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Broadview Advsr Lc has 1.53% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 132,925 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 0% or 8,264 shares.

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 26% Return On Equity, Is Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Versum Materials Soared Higher Today – The Motley Fool” published on January 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Entegris (ENTG) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entegris: Ready For The Fourth Industrial Revolution – Seeking Alpha” published on January 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entegris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.