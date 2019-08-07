As Entegra Finl (ENFC) Shares Rose, Gendell Jeffrey L Increased by $440,000 Its Stake; As Centene Del (CNC) Market Value Rose, Rudman Errol M Raised Its Stake by $5.95 Million

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 78.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 112,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 254,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51M, up from 142,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 1.55M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Entegra Finl Corp (ENFC) by 58.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.98% . The institutional investor held 54,145 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 34,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Entegra Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.86. About 1,061 shares traded. Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ENFC) has risen 2.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ENFC News: 19/04/2018 Entegra Financial 1Q EPS 51c; 19/04/2018 – ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY SHR $0.51; 19/04/2018 – ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.53; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entegra Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENFC)

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11,421 shares to 73,735 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Winnebago Inds Inc (NYSE:WGO) by 225,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,000 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).

Rudman Errol M, which manages about $148.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 23,000 shares to 201,783 shares, valued at $16.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.