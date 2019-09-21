As Enstar Group LTD (ESGR) Shares Rose, Beck Mack & Oliver Lifted by $1.96 Million Its Stake; Anderson Hoagland & Co Upped Holding in Centene (CNC)

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 252.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 29,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 41,621 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, up from 11,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 6.13M shares traded or 25.85% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 11,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 733,417 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.82M, up from 722,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $191.5. About 81,522 shares traded or 11.22% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72M and $161.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 5,740 shares to 17,652 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helmerich Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 9,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,330 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Investment reported 0.02% stake. Whittier Tru holds 2,112 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kings Point Management reported 600 shares stake. Profund Advsrs reported 11,923 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Management has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 392 shares. Moreover, Homrich Berg has 0.19% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cortland Associate Inc Mo invested 6.68% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Winslow Cap Management Lc accumulated 0.02% or 82,270 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc holds 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 80,322 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 279,903 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Raymond James Services Advisors reported 21,077 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Lc owns 612 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.92M shares. Glenview Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.48M shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Centene (CNC), WellCare (WCG) Gain State Insurance Department Approvals for Merger – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Federal judge allows CVS-Aetna merger, a vital part of WellCareâ€™s agreement – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “More Problems Emerge For This Health Care ETF – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar and Maiden Agree to New ADC Structure for AmTrust Quota Share Business – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Pricing of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Enstar Completes Maiden Re Adverse Development Cover Reinsurance Transaction – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enstar Group Limited Reports First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Transfer of Certain Run-Off Portfolios From Great Lakes and HSB Engineering Insurance Australian Branches – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,813 shares to 70,643 shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 41,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM).