As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Cut Holding; Somerville Kurt F Holding in Mastercard (MA) Lowered by $738,840

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 3,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 94,828 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.33M, down from 97,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $281.04. About 285,550 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $178.85. About 6,412 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2,255 shares to 62,858 shares, valued at $12.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) by 2,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ensemble Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 7.66% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Liberty Cap Mgmt has invested 0.61% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pinebridge Invs LP holds 128,656 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.52% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hills Commercial Bank And Tru owns 3,914 shares. Fayerweather Charles has 12,887 shares. Coatue Management Limited Liability Corp has 5.5% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Chilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,166 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Magellan Asset Limited owns 7.34M shares for 5.48% of their portfolio. Gluskin Sheff And Assocs reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Avenir holds 0.57% or 22,689 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua State Bank And Tru owns 11,406 shares. Td Asset Management Inc reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Johnson Investment Counsel owns 1.4% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 277,723 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.68% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 36.96M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 5,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Brandywine Inv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 26,102 shares stake. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 11,886 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Lc has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Services Automobile Association holds 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 2,408 shares. Sei Investments Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,422 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management invested in 94,915 shares. Daiwa Group Inc holds 31,143 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc reported 85,052 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 1,681 shares. Parametric Port Limited Com invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 6,416 shares.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23,846 shares to 31,782 shares, valued at $56.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Bilibili Inc.