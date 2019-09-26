As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Valuation Rose, Nfc Investments Trimmed by $620,310 Its Holding; Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Boosted Its Roper Industries (ROP) Position by $860,100

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 3,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 101,834 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.75 million, down from 105,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $191.29. About 37,238 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (ROP) by 39.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 8,265 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03M, up from 5,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $356.21. About 446,860 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 1 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs holds 1,400 shares. Asset Management One holds 54,381 shares. Alta Limited Liability Co owns 1,202 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). First Allied Advisory Serv Inc accumulated 648 shares. 13,867 were reported by Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc). Moreover, Bessemer Group has 0.42% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 342,751 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mufg Americas holds 97 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pitcairn reported 14,814 shares. Fort Washington Inc Oh has invested 0.81% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Kelly Lawrence W And Incorporated Ca owns 61,838 shares for 3.86% of their portfolio. 291,996 were accumulated by Bamco Inc Ny.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold ESGR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 12.66 million shares or 0.77% less from 12.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 884,190 shares. 1,327 were reported by Bb&T Corp. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Manhattan reported 8,324 shares. Regions Financial Corp, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,783 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Cwm Limited Company stated it has 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 16,176 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 49,908 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc owns 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 11 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 95,692 shares. Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 1,600 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp holds 0.03% or 799,400 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 17,704 shares. Sei Company invested in 0.01% or 10,156 shares.

