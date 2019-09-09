As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Valuation Rose, Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Decreased Stake; Mobileiron (MOBL) Holder Norwest Venture Partners X LP Cut Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06 million, down from 8.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $758.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.09. About 617,284 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Sees 2Q Rev $43M-$46M; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – Canon Medical Systems Securely Optimizes Customer and Employee Support with MobileIron; 14/03/2018 – MobileIron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names MobileIron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 19/04/2018 – MobileIron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ MobileIron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOBL); 06/03/2018 – MobileIron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $190 MLN TO $200 MLN

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $184.55. About 88,878 shares traded or 26.03% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar and Maiden Agree to Loss Portfolio Transfer of Maiden Re’s AmTrust Quota Share – GlobeNewswire” on November 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Undervalued Preferred Stocks, 9% Return In 4 Months, And Excellent Long-Term Investment By Enstar – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Enstar and Maiden Agree to New ADC Structure for AmTrust Quota Share Business – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enstar Group Limited Reports First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar Group Limited: This 7.00% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 11,886 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co holds 0% or 1,168 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 307 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.5% or 1.50M shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 6,416 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership stated it has 386,919 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 4,803 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 4,054 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.26% or 280,271 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 908,376 shares. Cap Ww Invsts owns 360,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 210 shares in its portfolio. Torray Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 105,098 shares to 500,438 shares, valued at $91.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 123,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinduoduo Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 0.06% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 759,813 shares. North American Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,000 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 2.00 million shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 113,969 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com holds 2.04 million shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) or 1,813 shares. 1.04 million were accumulated by Arrowstreet Partnership. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 2,208 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 21,248 shares. Century invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). 22,425 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd. Axa accumulated 54,700 shares. 858,480 were accumulated by Oberweis Asset Management. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 16,272 shares.

More notable recent MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MobileIron Named a Leader Again in the Second Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 That Promise More Gains – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s How to Find Top-Ranked Stocks Under $10 to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MobileIron (MOBL) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.06 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by MobileIron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.