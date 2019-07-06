As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Valuation Declined, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $26.74 Million; Schlumberger (SLB) Position Has Upped by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 154,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 891,905 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.19 million, up from 737,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $177.45. About 53,844 shares traded or 1.06% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,713 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96M, up from 144,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.05 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 62,960 shares to 113,554 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rbb Bancorp by 24,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,379 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Net Lc reported 307 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Automobile Association reported 2,408 shares stake. Synovus Corporation holds 0.01% or 5,096 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associate has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 18,444 shares in its portfolio. 25,900 were reported by Renaissance Tech Lc. Bessemer Gru owns 21,801 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cwm Lc holds 0% or 2 shares. 11,886 are held by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. D E Shaw And Inc holds 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 1,951 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Citigroup Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Sei Invests invested in 14,422 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 31 shares.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bank OZK (OZK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enstar Group Limited: This 7.00% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Paycom Software Is Soaring Today – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “China denounces Pompeo’s comments on Huawei – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Enstar Group Ltd. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Lc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fdx Advsr holds 25,736 shares. Legal & General Gru Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 8.69M shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 53,089 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 18,900 shares. Farmers Trust has 65,414 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc has 98,010 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Duff And Phelps Invest Mngmt Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,615 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund has 27,556 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc accumulated 100 shares. Heritage Management Corporation holds 202,608 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Inc holds 0.83% or 133,874 shares. Whitnell & Company holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 28,046 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 73 shares stake.