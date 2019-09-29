As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Stock Value Rose, Nfc Investments Has Lowered by $620,310 Its Stake; Workday (WDAY) Stake Maintained by Goelzer Investment Management Inc

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 150.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 7,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 12,726 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 5,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $5.79 during the last trading session, reaching $168.65. About 2.23 million shares traded or 22.51% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 3,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 101,834 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.75M, down from 105,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $189.86. About 26,761 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00B and $350.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 15,690 shares to 679,993 shares, valued at $29.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold ESGR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 12.66 million shares or 0.77% less from 12.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Architects owns 9,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,557 shares. Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 8,424 shares. Torray Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 4,341 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc accumulated 2,479 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance invested 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Hsbc Public Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 1,173 shares. Huntington Financial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). State Street has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability holds 5,215 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Lc stated it has 0.5% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Brandywine Global Management Lc reported 26,102 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New York-based Renaissance Techs has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 4,075 shares to 7,105 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 19,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,435 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.