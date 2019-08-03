As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Stock Value Rose, Akre Capital Management Decreased Stake; Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Holder Halsey Associates Has Boosted Stake

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $79.67. About 1.07 million shares traded or 16.59% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 28/03/2018 – DollarDays Announces Jim Jacobs As New Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS IN JOINT VENTURE WITH CDM SMITH GETS $65M FEMA PACT; 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded Global IT Enterprise Operations and Maintenance Contract for US Special Operations Command; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 22/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Paul Jacobs: blood money; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs: NASA Contract Extension Is Two-Year Option With Potential Value of $437.5M; 13/03/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Plans $500M Private Placement Under Note Purchase Agreement; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 438,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 455,447 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.25 million, down from 894,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $173.75. About 49,726 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $609.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 2,514 shares to 109,025 shares, valued at $21.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 1,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,687 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Financial reported 0.06% stake. Aviance Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Whittier Trust stated it has 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Deutsche Bancorp Ag, Germany-based fund reported 170,535 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited owns 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 8,066 shares. Westpac accumulated 7,505 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division holds 0% or 70 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 103,261 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree LP invested in 20,856 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bp Public Ltd Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Eaton Vance has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Voya Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 54,179 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 16,719 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Capital Associates Ltd Co holds 8,356 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20B and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goosehead Ins Inc by 26,500 shares to 38,331 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

