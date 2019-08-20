As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Stock Rose, Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Decreased Its Position; As Cerner (CERN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Davidson Investment Advisors Boosted Its Holding

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $177.21. About 121,665 shares traded or 70.05% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 11,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 145,913 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 133,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $71.83. About 1.36 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 122,046 shares to 34.44 million shares, valued at $823.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 11,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Bilibili Inc.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,342 shares to 254,544 shares, valued at $24.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) by 9,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,390 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

