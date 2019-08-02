As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Stock Rose, Akre Capital Management Lowered Holding by $76.35 Million; Pacad Investment LTD Has Lifted Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $1.37 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 438,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 455,447 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.25 million, down from 894,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $172.51. About 104,816 shares traded or 57.58% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 906.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 21,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 24,224 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 2,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 7.33M shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 32,216 shares to 6,284 shares, valued at $178,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,599 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.03% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,672 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 597,760 shares. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Welch And Forbes Ltd has 0.22% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 134,866 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 623,155 shares. Baldwin Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Notis holds 0.35% or 11,012 shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 23,532 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Letko Brosseau And reported 1.42 million shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 2.42M shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 3,553 were reported by Maryland Cap Mgmt. Security Com holds 27,178 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Inc reported 1.82% stake. Diamond Hill Cap invested 0.67% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nfc Investments Lc holds 5.41% or 105,399 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Lagoda Inv LP holds 36,931 shares. Sei Com invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 4,054 shares. Legal And General Group Plc invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Bancshares Of America De accumulated 26,816 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri invested 0.08% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 54,532 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt has 2,100 shares. Advisory Rech stated it has 154,009 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Ser Automobile Association has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 2,408 shares. Ci Invs Incorporated holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 292,900 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 0.1% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20B and $9.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goosehead Ins Inc by 26,500 shares to 38,331 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.