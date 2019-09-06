As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Stock Price Rose, Mraz Amerine & Associates Boosted Its Stake by $702,207; Apple (AAPL) Stake Boosted by Bahl & Gaynor Inc

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 22,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 596,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.28M, up from 574,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $941.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $212.8. About 10.14 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – Buffett Bailed Out By Apple as Coke and Wells Lose: Markets Live; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video); 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has slashed its Apple iPhone sales estimates for the first two quarters of the year; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 18/05/2018 – CHINA ADJUSTS APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT MARGIN REQUIREMENT; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Apple Music-Like News Subscription Service; 23/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads and software for the education market at an event in Chicago next week

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 4,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 75,231 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09M, up from 71,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $184.22. About 22,995 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 19,459 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management owns 85,052 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs accumulated 983 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal & General Pcl owns 8,552 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ci Investments Inc has 292,900 shares. Citadel Lc reported 5,061 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 4,249 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 1,702 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Comm has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Nfc Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 5.41% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Us Bank De reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 246,279 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Lc reported 891,905 shares.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologie (NYSE:AIT) by 25,205 shares to 170,432 shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,240 shares, and cut its stake in Matthews Intl Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:MATW).

