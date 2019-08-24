As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Shares Rose, Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $94.02 Million; Farmers Trust Co Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT) Has Upped by $446,719

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 4,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 33,192 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 28,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $106.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 3.81% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic in.pact Admiral Drug Coated Balloon Receives FDA Approval to Treat Long SFA Lesions; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $177.2. About 59,231 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bilibili Inc by 309,721 shares to 934,221 shares, valued at $17.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 6,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Synovus has 0.01% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Comerica Bankshares holds 49,147 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 0.03% or 386,919 shares. Eagle Asset Management invested in 280,271 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Allen Management Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 210 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 4,803 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,231 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 54,532 are held by Retail Bank Of New York Mellon. Manchester Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Bb&T reported 1,311 shares. Oakworth Capital reported 2,701 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 2,015 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited reported 4,100 shares stake.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,121 shares to 36,527 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 18,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,133 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 307,209 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 117,900 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Dodge And Cox holds 0.43% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 5.78 million shares. Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn has 0.04% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 4,481 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 1.48% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 306,562 are owned by Sabal Trust Company. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has 323,600 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri accumulated 32,190 shares or 0.32% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has invested 0.13% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Kanawha Capital Llc invested 0.73% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cibc Asset Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 179,606 shares. Gradient Lc reported 90,190 shares. 490,359 were reported by Glob Thematic Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company. 7,459 are held by Weatherly Asset Management Lp. 23,673 were accumulated by Pettyjohn Wood And White.

