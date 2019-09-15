As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Share Value Rose, Mraz Amerine & Associates Lifted Its Holding; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Upped Its Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Holding

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The hedge fund held 13,000 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $245.05. About 720,994 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 22/03/2018 – NewsChannel 5: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: An Antioch Domino’s pizza is held-up at gunpoint… police say the robber crawled through; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 12/03/2018 – Domino’s® Customers Can Score Big with Carryout BOGO Offer; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: People actually want to buy a Rolex with a Domino’s logo; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 20/04/2018 – DJ Domino’s Pizza Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DPZ); 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – UK SYSTEM SALES IN FIRST EIGHT WEEKS OF 2018 UP 10.9%, OR 7.1% LIKE-FOR-LIKE; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Domino’s worker gets big dough for being crushed by 400 pounds of cheese; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO OPEN 65-75 UK STORES DURING 2018; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY SHR $2.00; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $785.4 MLN VS $624.2 MLN

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 6,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 82,018 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.29 million, up from 75,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $191.99. About 77,383 shares traded or 6.81% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ESGR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 12.66 million shares or 0.77% less from 12.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Com owns 904,636 shares. Synovus Fincl accumulated 5,329 shares. Allen Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 1,600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 18,430 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 95,692 shares. Ohio-based Diamond Hill Inc has invested 0.26% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.02% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). First Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 3,734 shares or 0% of the stock. Punch Management has invested 0.54% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). 3,273 are owned by M&T Bank. Advisory Rech Inc has 161,062 shares. Amalgamated Bank holds 1,773 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Akre Capital owns 136,400 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada Incorporated accumulated 11 shares or 0% of the stock.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64M and $336.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 839 shares to 37,220 shares, valued at $25.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold DPZ shares while 134 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 2.44% less from 38.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 2,400 shares. Reliant Investment Ltd holds 10,072 shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. Virtu Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 1,020 shares. Dsam Prtn (London) Limited holds 51,998 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 19,352 shares. 447,365 were reported by Geode Capital Management Lc. 1,095 are owned by Spinnaker Trust. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Pinnacle Financial Prtn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 914 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.04% or 58,513 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc reported 41,407 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Eagle Asset has 0% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 2,645 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,305 shares.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $145.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 950 shares to 17,150 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,180 shares, and cut its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML).