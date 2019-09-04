As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Share Price Rose, Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Decreased by $94.02 Million Its Position; United Rentals (URI) Holder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Boosted Its Holding

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $179.85. About 13,440 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 14,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 67,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75M, up from 53,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $111.7. About 292,609 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,439 shares to 13,118 shares, valued at $15.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 123,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 48,508 shares. Wedge L LP Nc owns 2,518 shares. Nfc Invs Llc invested 5.41% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Lagoda Investment Mgmt LP has 36,931 shares for 8.17% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 2,621 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 7,755 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 11,359 shares. Old National Savings Bank In invested in 2,639 shares. Capital Invsts invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Punch & Investment Mgmt Inc reported 0.55% stake. Hsbc Holdings Public holds 0% or 1,168 shares. Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 175,322 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Parsons Mngmt Ri reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 3,595 shares.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar Announces Four Reinsurance-To-Close Transactions With AmTrust Syndicates – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar Completes Maiden Re Adverse Development Cover Reinsurance Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Quarterly Preference Share Dividends – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enstar Group Limited Reports 2018 Year-End Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar Group (ESGR) to Gain From Pavonia Holdings’ Sale – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fin Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Koshinski Asset reported 2,784 shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Co has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Whittier Of Nevada reported 0% stake. 100 are held by Oakworth. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). First Republic Inv Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 87,308 shares. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 56,236 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru reported 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). The New York-based Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). American Grp Incorporated stated it has 30,909 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pension Service owns 0.05% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 120,039 shares. Regions Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Voloridge Management Llc reported 0.31% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Larry Robbins Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “United Rentals to Present at the Morgan Stanley Seventh Annual Laguna Conference – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 18, 2019.