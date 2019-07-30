As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Share Price Declined, Holder Tealwood Asset Management Cut Its Holding; As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Valuation Declined, Holder Steinberg Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $2.02 Million

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 96,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.64 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.64 million, down from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 47,029 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS CELSE TO RECEIVE $1.34B UNDER PROJECT FINANCING; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 1,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,543 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 12,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $173.05. About 2,097 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $235.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 38,346 shares to 58,329 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) by 52,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank reported 49,147 shares. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc holds 2,518 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability stated it has 722,128 shares or 4.49% of all its holdings. 1,681 were reported by State Bank Of Montreal Can. The Rhode Island-based Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri has invested 0.08% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 4,803 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 5,188 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 325 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc invested in 16,772 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited owns 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 1,168 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Mraz Amerine & Associates has 4.07% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Daiwa Gp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 31,143 shares.

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 EPS, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.