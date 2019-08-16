As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Market Value Rose, Holder Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $94.02 Million; Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Trimmed Position in Hexcel (HXL) by $1.45 Million

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $174.38. About 59,727 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 20,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 52,098 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, down from 73,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $80.49. About 327,817 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 07/05/2018 – REG-HEXCEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $500 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 47 shares to 72 shares, valued at $21.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19,142 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $58.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 39,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).