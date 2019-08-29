As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Market Value Rose, Akre Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $76.35 Million; Dollar General (DG) Stock Value Rose While Covey Capital Advisors Boosted Stake by $312,018

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 23,022 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.76B market cap company. The stock increased 9.12% or $12.87 during the last trading session, reaching $153.9. About 2.86 million shares traded or 64.57% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 438,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 455,447 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.25M, down from 894,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $178.58. About 19,749 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 79 were accumulated by Csat Invest Advisory L P. Reliant Investment Limited Liability Com stated it has 25,060 shares or 2.34% of all its holdings. Spc reported 0.25% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.14% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Franklin Street Nc invested in 1.79% or 107,561 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na invested in 2,207 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Financial In holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 901 shares. Gru Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 91,597 shares. Btim reported 318,024 shares. Guggenheim Ltd holds 0.03% or 30,664 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation reported 18,959 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Company holds 91 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Toth Financial Advisory Corporation holds 45 shares. Cookson Peirce & Co holds 0.09% or 8,910 shares.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Dollar General Has More Expansion in Store for Q2 – The Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Will Dollar General or Dollar Tree Earnings Come Out on Top Thursday? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 28, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Goldman: Buy This Retail Stock Amid the Trade War – Schaeffers Research” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Gru has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). The Minnesota-based Punch & Assoc Inv Inc has invested 0.55% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Oakworth Inc holds 2,701 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc owns 280,271 shares. Cwm Lc invested in 2 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T National Bank holds 3,116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 983,701 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 386,919 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Com holds 5,215 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. State Street Corp holds 275,991 shares. Regions Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Moreover, Legal And General Group Plc has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Barr E S And stated it has 104,110 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Voya Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).