As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Market Valuation Rose, Mraz Amerine & Associates Upped by $1.18 Million Its Holding; Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Increases Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 6,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 82,018 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.29M, up from 75,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $191.86. About 53,675 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 21,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 674,036 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.50M, up from 652,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.82. About 5.97M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CHARTER TO INITIALLY FUND JV TO REFLECT CERTAIN COSTS CO HAS ALREADY MADE & THEREAFTER, PARTNERS WILL EQUALLY FUND OPS OF PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q REV. $22.8B, EST. $22.74B; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: COMCAST/SKY GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 09/05/2018 – Comcast could take on significant debt in a deal for the Fox assets, sources say; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF AROUND $500 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING: NBC News confirms Cambridge Analytica has suspended CEO Alexander Nix pending investigation; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 4th Update

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64M and $336.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,596 shares to 256,457 shares, valued at $54.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold ESGR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 12.66 million shares or 0.77% less from 12.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lagoda Inv Mgmt Lp has 7.76% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Regions Financial reported 1,783 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Allen Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,600 shares. D E Shaw Co Inc owns 1,899 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Diamond Hill Capital accumulated 0.26% or 277,214 shares. Invesco reported 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 16,176 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). United Automobile Association holds 0% or 2,224 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 8,275 shares. Nfc Invests Ltd Llc, Tennessee-based fund reported 101,834 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.59% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 30,207 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 48,355 shares.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $24.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,072 shares to 305,644 shares, valued at $42.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Glbl Eqty Div & Prem Op (IGD) by 128,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,622 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYH).