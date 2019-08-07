As Ensign Group Inc/The (ENSG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Btim Decreased Its Stake by $6.63 Million; Braun Stacey Associates Trimmed Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $357,750 as Shares Declined

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc/The (ENSG) by 38.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 130,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 207,596 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63 million, down from 337,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $51.2. About 305,451 shares traded or 3.80% up from the average. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 6,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 333,320 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00 million, down from 340,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 19.68 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.82% or 7.80M shares. Moreover, Bailard has 1.28% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 382,626 shares. Rothschild Invest Il reported 1.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Southeast Asset Advsrs reported 8,724 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Staley Capital Advisers holds 4.08% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. Founders Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 57,569 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 538,800 shares. Garrison Asset Management Lc reported 12,450 shares. Edgar Lomax Va has invested 1.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Horizon Invests Ltd Llc holds 36,702 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust stated it has 5.68% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hillsdale Invest Management Inc stated it has 14,360 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.02% or 3,949 shares in its portfolio. Joel Isaacson Co Ltd Liability stated it has 49,611 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 13.86 million shares.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,555 shares to 346,291 shares, valued at $14.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 14,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc Com (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.33 billion for 17.45 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 140,948 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated has 6.07M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt has invested 0.06% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Dimensional Fund LP reported 2.27M shares. Petrus Lta owns 9,022 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 7,962 shares. James Inv invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). United Serv Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 116,917 shares. Trexquant Invest LP reported 7,677 shares. Clark Mgmt Group Inc Inc has invested 0.06% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 95,481 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 95,455 shares. South Dakota Council holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 6,100 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Limited stated it has 6,278 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).