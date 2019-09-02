As Ensign Group Inc/The (ENSG) Stock Price Rose, Panagora Asset Management Boosted Its Position; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shareholder Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding by $22.00 Million

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 515,000 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ensign Group Inc/The (ENSG) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 95,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 290,104 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 million, up from 194,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 198,492 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83B and $41.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

