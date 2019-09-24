As Ensign Group (ENSG) Stock Price Rose, State Street Upped by $2.64 Million Its Position; Gotham Asset Management Holding in Evercore (EVR) Cut by $303,248 as Valuation Declined

State Street Corp increased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 47,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.53M, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.85. About 310,051 shares traded or 17.69% up from the average. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Evercore Inc (EVR) by 37.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 3,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.87% . The hedge fund held 5,628 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $498,000, down from 9,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Evercore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 344,673 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.62, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold EVR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 33.56 million shares or 4.87% less from 35.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 37,700 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Optimum Invest holds 0.01% or 400 shares. Prudential owns 242,237 shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt owns 42,812 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) for 10,157 shares. Stifel Corporation reported 113,889 shares. 24 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 227,830 shares. Alphaone Invest Service Lc holds 315 shares. 136 were reported by Alpha Windward Limited Company. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) for 3,465 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 7,100 shares. Fiera Cap stated it has 280,619 shares. Principal Gru reported 184,314 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 19,678 shares to 35,047 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 19,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Vivint, Mosaic, Blackstone, Fortress, Cobham, Advent, Most Influential Women – Mergers & Acquisitions” on September 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Andrew MacNiven Joins Evercore as Senior Managing Director in the Firm’s Canadian Investment Banking Business – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Evercore (NYSE:EVR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evercore Q1 revenue, operating earnings fall – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evercore Differentiates Itself From Its Competition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold ENSG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.05 million shares or 5.57% more from 41.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 450 shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc accumulated 8,270 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Gp Inc invested in 46,253 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 7.71 million shares. Stifel Finance Corp accumulated 158,661 shares. Huntington Comml Bank accumulated 469 shares or 0% of the stock. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 11,879 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp invested in 652,320 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cap Fund Management holds 3,800 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 61,500 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability holds 46,275 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mngmt reported 196,635 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 6,956 shares.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 1.70 million shares to 9.50M shares, valued at $105.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 36,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in First Savings Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG).