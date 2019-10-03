As Ensign Group (ENSG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Gagnon Securities Lowered Its Position by $790,384; Zwj Investment Counsel Increased Stake in Altria Group (MO) by $315,887 as Stock Value Declined

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 52.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 19,422 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $920,000, up from 12,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 2.45M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 14,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 436,354 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.84M, down from 450,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 106,272 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold ENSG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.05 million shares or 5.57% more from 41.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hgk Asset reported 11,254 shares. 235,526 were accumulated by Proshare Limited Liability Corp. Aqr Management Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Moreover, Horizon Invest Ltd Company has 0.3% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 7,848 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Moreover, Parametric Associate Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). American Century Companies Inc stated it has 372,456 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has 87,761 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 813 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 51,320 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bessemer Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Citadel Advisors Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.35% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 171,183 shares.

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $28.90 million for 19.33 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $463.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 19,396 shares to 132,685 shares, valued at $12.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 12,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Agricole S A holds 16,510 shares. Sunbelt stated it has 12,075 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 9,188 were accumulated by Abner Herrman & Brock Lc. Smithfield Trust reported 0.02% stake. Srb holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 9,518 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 21,431 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & owns 1.95M shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 339,070 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 4.46 million shares. Petrus Trust Lta reported 0.04% stake. Legal & General Grp Plc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cap Glob holds 60.73M shares. Kistler holds 22,820 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 0.36% or 7.01 million shares. Cleararc, Ohio-based fund reported 27,913 shares.