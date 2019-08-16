As Ensign Group (ENSG) Shares Rose, Gagnon Securities Has Lowered Its Stake; U S G (USG) Market Value Were Volatile While Kellner Capital Decreased Holding by $769,700

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 19,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 450,468 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.06 million, down from 470,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 120,177 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 30/04/2018 – ISS Indicates That USG Should Consider the Publicly Stated Views of Its Holders; 10/04/2018 – Knauf urges USG investors to snub building products maker’s board nominees; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF ISSUES OPEN LETTER TO USG SHAREHOLDERS, URGES THEM TO VOTE AGAINST ALL FOUR USG DIRECTOR NOMINEES TODAY; 26/04/2018 – USG Files Investor Presentation and Sends Letter to Stockholders; 11/05/2018 – USG’s four director nominees fail to win shareholder backing; 26/04/2018 – USG FILES INVESTOR PRESENTATION-SENDS LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – USG SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD VOTE AGAINST 4 DIRECTORS: GLASS LEWIS; 26/04/2018 – USG REITERATES KNAUF’S BID DOESN’T REFLECT INTRINSIC VALUE; 08/03/2018 – USG REAFFIRMS YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not a fan of building materials company USG’s board of directors

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 30,300 shares to 88,300 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 128,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,400 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 13,061 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Us State Bank De owns 2,720 shares. Highvista Strategies Lc holds 2.19% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) or 61,962 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield has invested 0.08% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Pnc Fincl Service Gp has 26,253 shares. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) stated it has 185 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Barnett And Inc stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northern Tru stated it has 428,817 shares. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 21,898 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation reported 3,000 shares. 1,428 are owned by Amer International Group. Alphaone Inv Service Ltd Liability Company reported 1,132 shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) or 2,828 shares.

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ESCO Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:ESE – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “David Herro Comments on USG – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership holds 33,496 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Liability reported 26,555 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 39,867 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 66,935 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited owns 60,160 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Llc reported 0.02% stake. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc owns 0.06% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 197,094 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp holds 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) or 300 shares. Alps Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). 15,709 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Rhumbline Advisers has 144,039 shares. Catalyst Advsr Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.06% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).