As Ensign Group Com (ENSG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Lowered Its Stake by $7.98 Million; As Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Great West Life Assurance Company Lowered Holding

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc Com (ENSG) by 33.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 156,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 311,398 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.94M, down from 467,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.63. About 49,813 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 70.14% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 8,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 281,006 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.68 million, down from 289,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $105.11. About 103,903 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Expects to Close the Transaction During Hill-Rom’s Fiscal 3Q; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q EPS 42c; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM DECLARES DIV 20C/SHR, WAS 18C/SHR, EST. 19.25C; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Second-Quarter Profit Falls 16%; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM RAISES QTRLY DIV; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 29/05/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Welch Allyn Home® Portfolio Debuts at All Kinney Drugs Locations; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – GROETELAARS WILL JOIN CO’S BOARD

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $913,036 activity.

More notable recent The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Ensign Group Acquires Idaho Skilled Nursing Facility – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bet on These 5 Stocks With Exciting Interest Coverage Ratio – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Ensign Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.0475 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Ensign Group Acquires California Skilled Nursing Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Ensign Group (ENSG) is a Great Choice – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbiz Inc Com (NYSE:CBZ) by 20,235 shares to 247,868 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 56,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Istar Inc Com (NYSE:STAR).

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $26.51M for 28.82 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Inc accumulated 1,545 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has invested 0.02% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 19,047 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 0.02% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Timpani Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.26% or 10,502 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Llc holds 15,148 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Limited holds 0.13% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) or 2,560 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 70,476 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 14,694 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 96,850 shares or 0% of the stock. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 13,100 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Capital Management invested in 91,000 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 5,200 shares. Commercial Bank Of The West has 0.11% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Ameritas Invest Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 3,978 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, American Gp has 0.05% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Mutual Of America Cap Limited reported 72,909 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Sit Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 1,465 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 99,758 shares or 0.05% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 128,550 shares. Alyeska Inv Gp Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 353,929 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 35,354 shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 3,559 shares. Axa reported 81,695 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Geode Management holds 0.02% or 673,764 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 721 shares. Advisory Limited Co holds 0.01% or 1,050 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw holds 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) or 74,769 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg stated it has 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AXA Equitable Life Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hill-Rom Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nucor seeks to hike steel sheet prices another $40/ton – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. HRC’s profit will be $80.79 million for 21.72 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.