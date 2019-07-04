As Ensco Plc (ESV) Valuation Declined, Vertex One Asset Management Has Trimmed by $1.45 Million Its Holding; As Waste Management New (WM) Market Valuation Rose, Colonial Trust Advisors Raised by $582,362 Its Stake

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 59.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 482,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 326,567 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, down from 808,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 3.62M shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Waste Management Inc New (WM) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 5,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,713 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, up from 50,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Waste Management Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 1.29 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp by 1.50 million shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $5.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dd3 Acquisition Corp by 44,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Leo Holdings Corp.

Analysts await Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-1.30 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.10 from last year’s $-1.2 per share. After $-1.69 actual EPS reported by Ensco Rowan plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). First Manhattan has 368,910 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Murphy Mngmt holds 12,250 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies invested in 0.15% or 281,400 shares. Grp One Trading Lp accumulated 0.01% or 609,075 shares. Fruth Investment Mngmt has 19,700 shares. Hbk Invests LP stated it has 0.04% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 77,030 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Group owns 309,401 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 14,771 shares. Raymond James Finance Serv Advsr has 0% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Mitsubishi Ufj Banking, Japan-based fund reported 22,824 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 0.05% or 4,758 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 10,529 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 3,100 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 27,040 shares. Moreover, Tompkins Fin Corp has 0.76% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bartlett Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.55% or 137,978 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated has 22,155 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett Communication Ltd Liability invested in 148,214 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bailard Inc invested in 58,786 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 3,776 shares. 15,000 are held by Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation. Td Asset accumulated 0.11% or 667,533 shares. Homrich Berg owns 8,666 shares. Field & Main Savings Bank reported 10,025 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.26% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).