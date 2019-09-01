As Ensco Plc (ESV) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Greenlight Capital Has Cut by $14.64 Million Its Holding; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Decreased Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake by $10.97 Million; Valuation Declined

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 4.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 15.12 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.42 million, down from 20.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 32.36% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 58.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 58,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 42,269 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, down from 101,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.11M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $718.66M for 15.77 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Cap Mgmt reported 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Epoch Invest Inc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). C M Bidwell & Associates Limited holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,545 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt holds 0.23% or 43,085 shares. Scopus Asset Lp invested in 1.64% or 300,000 shares. Sageworth Co invested in 0% or 3 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 5,302 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Montgomery Management accumulated 2,180 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Wilkins Invest Counsel Inc invested in 1,700 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.14% or 61,227 shares. Virginia-based Pettyjohn Wood & White has invested 1.72% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Duncker Streett & Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 58,962 shares. Moors Cabot Incorporated stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 97,419 shares to 315,543 shares, valued at $21.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 514,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Consol Energy Inc New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Lc owns 309,401 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 423,663 are held by Odey Asset Mgmt Limited. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 19,586 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Van Den Berg Mngmt I stated it has 3.58M shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain invested in 511 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 1.10 million shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 235,147 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 185,685 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 296,879 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Conning holds 0% or 15,750 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 3,213 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 10.08M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). American Gp invested in 864,453 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability holds 0% or 15,000 shares.