As Ensco Plc (ESV) Stock Price Declined, Luminus Management Raised Holding by $13.21 Million; Csx Com (CSX) Shareholder Harvest Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $355,200

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.62. About 4.48 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 34.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 4.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 17.30M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.99 million, up from 12.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 26.89% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Mngmt holds 25,285 shares. Lpl Ltd has 46,631 shares. Hartford Finance Mgmt invested in 8,624 shares. 32,528 are owned by First Mercantile Tru. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 351,838 shares. Td Asset Management stated it has 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Mackenzie invested in 0.01% or 1.15 million shares. Cibc World holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 396,125 shares. Hourglass Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Holt Cap Advsrs Limited Co Dba Holt Cap Prtn LP has invested 0.02% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Citigroup invested in 0% or 549,875 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 155,800 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) holds 106,061 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tortoise Advsrs has 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 35 shares.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) by 15,751 shares to 200,135 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Put) (SPY) by 965,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

