As Ensco Plc (ESV) Stock Price Declined, Arosa Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding by $457,473; As American Intl Group (AIG) Market Value Rose, Boston Partners Has Lifted Position

Boston Partners increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 3.08M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 17.95 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $772.79M, up from 14.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 1.90 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Communications, General Insurance; 12/04/2018 – AIG – VIDOVICH IS JOINING AIG FROM XL CATLIN; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Return on Equity 5.9%; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 152,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 947,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 35.06% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.11M shares to 5.91M shares, valued at $383.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Finalizing Transition to Affirmative Cyber Coverage Across Global Commercial Lines – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Duncan Ellis Head of Retail Property, North America General Insurance – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ensco Rowan Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ensco PLC (ESV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ensco (ESV) Down 27% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR) by 97,578 shares to 101,328 shares, valued at $928,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.