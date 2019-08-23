As Ensco Plc (ESV) Stock Declined, Gramercy Funds Management Decreased Holding by $12.60 Million; Invesco LTD Stake in Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Has Lifted by $3.35 Million

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 26.89% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 44,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.07M, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $83.17. About 287,931 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 22/03/2018 – Mid-market CLOs still on the hook for risk retention; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A FIVE PERCENT REDUCTION TO G&A EXPENSE IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS REPORTS THREE NEW EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled Iced Coffees; 03/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Guests Can Now Have their Cake and Cookie too with the Launch of New Cookie Cakes; 27/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Providence Svc Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 29,338 shares to 124,505 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 561,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,656 shares, and cut its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT).

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks a Great Buy After Q3 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Coffee Stock Wars: Starbucks, McDonald’s, Dunkin’ & Upstarts – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Dow ends 280 points lower as Trump announces additional tariffs on China – MarketWatch” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Investors May Find Jack in the Box Appetizing Now – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “StockBeat: Beyond Meat Back on JPMorgan Trading Menu – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Associate Ct owns 51,733 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 336,994 shares. 163,974 are held by California Public Employees Retirement System. 32,336 are held by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 9,841 shares stake. Private Advisor Grp Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,862 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 17,371 shares. Numerixs Inv Inc invested in 0.03% or 3,000 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 7,226 shares. Cwm Ltd Co invested in 259 shares or 0% of the stock. Sns Fincl Grp Lc accumulated 39,776 shares. Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware invested in 2,725 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon invested in 1.07M shares or 0.02% of the stock. The California-based First Republic Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 8,308 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ensco Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EnscoRowan (ESV) to be Renamed Valaris Effective Jul 31 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Offshore drillers Ensco, Rowan complete merger – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.