As Ensco Plc (ESV) Shares Declined, Vertex One Asset Management Decreased Stake by $1.45 Million; Electronic Arts (EA) Position Held by Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 83.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 33,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 72,679 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39M, up from 39,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.97. About 3.50M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 59.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 482,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 326,567 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 808,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 31.50% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nebula Acquisition Corp by 50,400 shares to 200,400 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) by 25,900 shares to 168,100 shares, valued at $299.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (Put) by 65,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,800 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (Put).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.01 million activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR also sold $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Tuesday, February 12. $1.23 million worth of stock was sold by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11.

