As Ensco Plc (ESV) Shares Declined, Shareholder Greenlight Capital Decreased by $14.64 Million Its Holding; Shellback Capital LP Lifted Its Stake in Tjx Cos New (TJX) as Stock Rose

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 4.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 15.12M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.42 million, down from 20.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 33.77% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500.

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 240,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $56.52. About 934,126 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical Trust has invested 0.41% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 738,477 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Incorporated owns 0.42% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 1.86M shares. Pggm Investments reported 2.50 million shares stake. Colony Ltd Company reported 18,797 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York has invested 1.61% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Wesbanco National Bank & Trust invested in 26,603 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.3% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 9,200 shares. Addenda Inc holds 0.59% or 152,182 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Co reported 165,375 shares stake. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors, Florida-based fund reported 116 shares. Motco stated it has 0.62% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Grandfield Dodd Ltd Co reported 29,268 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.1% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.66% or 49,851 shares.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 387,837 shares to 250,605 shares, valued at $6.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 51,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,144 shares, and cut its stake in Mesa Air Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Investment Group Incorporated Limited Partnership has 1.02 million shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com owns 46,631 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com owns 318,507 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eqis Capital Mgmt accumulated 19,079 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 744,101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Optimum Investment Advsr holds 0% or 1,250 shares. Da Davidson & Co holds 0% or 51,050 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada owns 3,194 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Odey Asset Mngmt invested 0.13% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). 56,775 are owned by Hap Trading Limited Liability. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.04% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 368,153 shares. Waddell Reed Finance has invested 0.02% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV).