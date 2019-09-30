As Ensco Plc (ESV) Shares Declined, Robotti Robert Has Trimmed Holding by $7.22 Million; Transocean LTD (RIG) Holding Has Boosted by Hbk Investments L P

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 65,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 639,973 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10 million, up from 574,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 19.94 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 59.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 902,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 626,569 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 45.78% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 0.65 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 164 investors sold ESV shares while 10 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.47 million shares or 99.13% less from 284.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd has 0.06% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Basswood Management Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability owns 41,351 shares. Jnba holds 0% or 119 shares in its portfolio. Fruth Mgmt holds 68,907 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated has 58,143 shares. Moreover, Eqis Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Alphamark Limited Liability reported 4,472 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The New York-based General American has invested 0.27% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 503 shares. 1.02 million are owned by Shah Capital Mgmt. Robotti Robert owns 626,569 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1,000 shares stake. Hourglass Llc reported 259,170 shares stake.

More notable recent Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EnscoRowan: Time For A Thorough Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Can Ensco Win The Waiting Game? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ensco Rowan Continues To Weaken – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ensco Rowan: Post-Tender Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ensco Rowan Is Clearly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean Boosts Liquidity Ahead Of Projected Cash Burn – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Energy Stocks to Consider as Oil Prices Rise – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Sinking Today (After Surging Yesterday) – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transocean’s Tightrope – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “34 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.