As Ensco Plc (ESV) Shares Declined, New Generation Advisors Has Raised Its Holding by $1.02 Million; Duke Energy (DUK) Share Value Declined While Cohen & Steers Has Increased Position by $39.00 Million

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 341,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 747,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 31.31% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) by 42.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 433,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.52 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $88.91. About 2.73 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $142.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midstates Petroleum Company Inc by 139,764 shares to 383,477 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Grp Inc Ltd Partnership holds 1.02 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 32,528 are owned by First Mercantile Communications. Regions Corporation invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 549,875 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 1.62M shares. 309,401 are held by Aperio Gp Lc. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,927 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highbridge Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.30 million shares. Moreover, Robotti Robert has 2.12% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Contrarius Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 4.18% or 20.31 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Johnson Group has 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). 1.89M were reported by Principal Gp. Check Cap Mgmt Ca reported 34,425 shares stake. Moody National Bank Trust Division invested 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco stated it has 3,485 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Orrstown owns 1,450 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 12,689 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation & holds 2,443 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 64,438 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 1.08M shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Kbc Nv holds 0.12% or 163,709 shares in its portfolio. Hodges Inc accumulated 7,220 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,144 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Com owns 0.02% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 18,773 shares. Ipswich Investment Management has 0.82% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Alpha Cubed Limited Co owns 6,673 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Columbia Asset holds 13,024 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 0.06% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 434,093 shares.

