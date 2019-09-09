As Ensco Plc (ESV) Share Value Declined, Vertex One Asset Management Cut Holding; Zendesk (ZEN) Share Value Declined While Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Raised by $12.43 Million Its Position

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 59.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 482,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 326,567 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 808,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 35.06% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33 million, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 1.66 million shares traded or 0.77% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Zendesk, Inc.’s (NYSE:ZEN) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zendesk: Fragmentation Is Its Greatest Moat – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zendesk -7.6% as forecast, caution pressure results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Executive Interview Series: Khozema Shipchandler, Twilio CFO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 163,807 shares to 408,477 shares, valued at $51.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 520,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 984,658 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,402 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 230,487 shares or 0% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru Com holds 32,528 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 368,153 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp owns 56,775 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited invested in 0.01% or 4.16 million shares. Stifel Corp reported 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 88,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Willis Investment Counsel accumulated 333,279 shares. Ancora Limited Liability Co reported 11,919 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia holds 0.01% or 227,100 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). 23,872 are owned by Sigma Planning. Highbridge Capital Management Llc holds 1.30M shares. Bridgeway Management has invested 0.02% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV).

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lf Cap Acquisition Corp by 39,600 shares to 264,600 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twelve Seas Investment Compa by 47,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Nebula Acquisition Corp.

More notable recent Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ensco Rowan plc Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ensco Rowan Continues To Weaken – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EnscoRowan: Fleet, Financials, Stock Price Perspectives – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EnscoRowan (ESV) to be Renamed Valaris Effective Jul 31 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Offshore drilling cos. to reschedule shareholders’ vote on updated acquisition offer – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: January 24, 2019.