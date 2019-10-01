As Ensco Plc (ESV) Share Value Declined, Hourglass Capital Has Lowered Position by $4.08 Million; Norris Perne & French Llp Holds Position in Boeing Co Com (BA)

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 8,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 52,389 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07 million, up from 43,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $377.2. About 1.48M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 08/03/2018 – Boeing Expands Pilot Development Program with Okay Airways; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 7 Completes Successful First Flight; 04/04/2018 – BOEING: POTENTIAL TARIFFS ARE STILL PROPOSALS, NOT IMPLEMENTED; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN $37.3 MILLION SERIES B FUNDING ROUND FOR REACTION ENGINES ALONGSIDE ROLLS-ROYCE PLC AND BAE SYSTEMS; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – CATALOGUE PRICE OF BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$300 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines; 17/05/2018 – China said to offer $200 bln U.S. trade deficit reduction package; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – ANNOUNCES THE LEASE OF TWO USED BOEING 737-400F TO SUPPORT THE RAPID GROWTH OF ITS CARGO BUSINESS UNIT, AZUL CARGO EXPRESS – SEC FILING

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 66.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 509,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 259,170 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, down from 768,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 45.78% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $352.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 12,527 shares to 157,693 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,035 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 0.65 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 164 investors sold ESV shares while 10 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.47 million shares or 99.13% less from 284.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robotti Robert stated it has 626,569 shares. Alphamark Advsr Lc stated it has 4,472 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 503 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 259,170 shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0.02% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Shah Capital Mngmt reported 1.02M shares. Fruth Invest Mngmt holds 68,907 shares. Adams Asset Llc, Texas-based fund reported 47,088 shares. Corecommodity Ltd Liability owns 41,351 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Eqis Capital Management stated it has 13,053 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jnba Advsrs reported 119 shares or 0% of all its holdings. General Amer Invsts Communications Inc accumulated 331,250 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Basswood Cap Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1,996 shares.

More notable recent Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Rowan Companies plc and Ensco plc Shareholders Approve Pending Combination – Business Wire” on February 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EnscoRowan Announces Consent Solicitation with Respect to Rowan Companies Notes – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ensco Rowan plc Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ensco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ensco Launches Groundbreaking Continuous Tripping Technology – Business Wire” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $791.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,027 shares to 105,127 shares, valued at $20.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 10,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,197 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,001 are owned by Arvest Bancorporation Tru Division. Adage Ptnrs Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp owns 635,179 shares. Moreover, Icon Advisers Incorporated has 0.25% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,280 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And Tru has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stephens Inc Ar invested 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,361 shares. Schafer Cullen Mgmt Incorporated holds 203,998 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Limited invested in 9,311 shares. Btim Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,234 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.57% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Narwhal Mngmt holds 26,070 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Commerce Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 114,369 shares. 2,011 are owned by Acropolis Investment Mngmt Lc. Stralem holds 2.67% or 13,505 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Boeing, Airbus Just Lost a Potential $40 Billion Order – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “For Boeing, Ugly Is The New Normal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.