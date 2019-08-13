As Ensco Plc (ESV) Share Price Declined, Holder Gramercy Funds Management Has Cut Its Position by $12.60 Million; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shareholder Roanoke Asset Management Has Increased Holding

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 52.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 15,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 45,137 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 29,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 5.83M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community And accumulated 166,376 shares. Zeke Capital Llc accumulated 0.08% or 19,320 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 17 shares. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division invested 0.13% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.03% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Guardian Life Of America reported 2,202 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sands Ltd Llc holds 5.78M shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.06% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability holds 144,924 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Bokf Na invested in 0.03% or 25,239 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 6,636 shares in its portfolio. M&T Savings Bank holds 45,169 shares. First Republic Invest has 346,144 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.04% or 6,507 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $214.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 444,000 shares to 4.42 million shares, valued at $25.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.