As Ensco Plc (ESV) Market Value Declined, Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Cut by $10.40 Million Its Position; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Continues to Hold Position in T Mobile Us Com Usd0.00001 (TMUS)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 89.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 3.47M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 423,663 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 3.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.27. About 4.66M shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc Com Usd0.00001 (TMUS) by 35.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 340,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.56 million, up from 955,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc Com Usd0.00001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 12.33M shares traded or 133.03% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 09/05/2018 – SnapShot Market Disruption Bundle Report 2018: The Latest Developments in the Indian Mobile Market, Sprint & T-Mobile Disruptive Pricing in the USA, and the Evolution of French Mobile Pricing – ResearchAndMarkets; 26/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile and Sprint have made progress in negotiating merger terms and are aiming to successfully complete; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Jump on Report That They May Clinch Merger Soon; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM SAYS PLANS TO CUT COSTS OUTSIDE UNITED STATES BY 1.5 BILLION EUROS BY 2021; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile hired lobbying firm linked with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 29/04/2018 – Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son Will Be a Director of Combined Company; 29/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Expected to Announce Merger as Soon as Sunday; 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Percent After Sources Say T-Mobile And Sprint Make Progress, Aim For Deal Next Week; 11/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Trades Up 3.0% on T-Mobile/Sprint Speculation; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge as focus turns to risk of DoJ quashing T-Mobile takeover

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Google-Dish vs. T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AT&T (T) IV, merger to be approved by DOJ tomorrow CNBC says and after EPS – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “T-Mobile News: TMUS Stock Joins S&P 500 Index – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Sprint, T-Mobile are renegotiating $26.5B merger price – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 25,830 shares in its portfolio. 215 are owned by Assetmark. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 98,545 shares. Sadoff Investment Management Llc invested in 4.34% or 733,198 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 75,388 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited invested 0.09% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Capital Fund Management invested in 0.03% or 49,025 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 231,073 shares. Alpine Associate Management reported 305,896 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Research Incorporated accumulated 0.09% or 4,200 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 31,765 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.06% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Field Main Comml Bank stated it has 14,680 shares. Bessemer Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Comerica National Bank & Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited Hkd0.00002 Isin #Kyg875721634 Sedol #Bm (TCTZF) by 8,981 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $64.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 200,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,148 shares, and cut its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Research Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Oppenheimer & holds 0% or 14,955 shares. 142,600 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. General Amer Invsts Inc invested in 1.33 million shares or 0.52% of the stock. New Generation Advsr Ltd stated it has 3.01% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Carroll Fin Assoc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 960 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 5.33% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Scotia Capital holds 0% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 21,454 shares. First Manhattan Commerce holds 368,910 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 185,685 were reported by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Proshare Limited Co has invested 0% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). 1,402 are owned by Sei Com. Willis Investment Counsel reported 333,279 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% stake.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 1.68 million shares to 7.17 million shares, valued at $24.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 165,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL).

More notable recent Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Positive Strategic Actions And Industry Recovery Make EnscoRowan A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “EnscoRowan (ESV) to be Renamed Valaris Effective Jul 31 – Zacks.com” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EnscoRowan: Fleet, Financials, Stock Price Perspectives – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ensco Rowan plc Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ensco, Desperate To Merge With Rowan, Ups The Bid Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.