As Ensco Plc (ESV) Market Value Declined, Gramercy Funds Management Has Trimmed Stake by $12.60 Million; Danaher (DHR) Position Raised by Sandler Capital Management

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 27.50% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 359.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 185,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 237,221 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.32M, up from 51,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 2.02 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 444,000 shares to 4.42 million shares, valued at $25.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Luminus Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.46% or 17.30M shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 30.79 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 3,583 shares. Huber Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.52% or 1.26M shares. Fil Limited holds 351,838 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Proshare Lc has 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 63,328 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 18,540 shares. 8,624 are owned by Hartford Management Incorporated. Renaissance Technologies Ltd invested in 369,800 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 5.33% or 19.19M shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 174,920 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Management reported 133 shares. Conning reported 15,750 shares. Check Management Incorporated Ca invested in 34,425 shares.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 194,770 shares to 521,276 shares, valued at $45.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (Prn) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen Nv.