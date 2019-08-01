As Ensco Plc (ESV) Market Value Declined, Contrarius Investment Management LTD Raised by $1.94 Million Its Stake; Navellier & Associates Has Lowered Burlington Stores (BURL) Stake by $1.26 Million

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 645,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 20.31 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.83 million, up from 19.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 35.99% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 15.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 8,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The hedge fund held 44,339 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, down from 52,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $177.33. About 826,624 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Rev $1.52B; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES QTRLY TOTAL SALES ON A 14 WEEK BASIS INCREASED 14.9% TO $1,937 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Adj EPS $2.17; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 89,732 shares. Sandy Spring Bank accumulated 41 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) invested in 1,284 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 0.47% or 263,042 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0.05% or 1.03M shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability invested in 137,222 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 32,707 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson holds 0.27% or 2,877 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 137,585 shares. Sei Invs invested in 34,478 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Penn Cap Management owns 9,023 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. 32,018 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Guggenheim Cap Llc invested in 0.04% or 27,504 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.01% or 22,900 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BURL’s profit will be $76.32M for 38.55 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.73% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $5.39 million activity. MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING had sold 2,500 shares worth $426,900 on Friday, February 1. 20,000 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares with value of $3.37M were sold by Kingsbury Thomas. On Tuesday, February 5 Hand Fred sold $713,906 worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) or 4,075 shares. $1.30 million worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) was sold by Katz Marc on Monday, February 4.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital Southwest Corp. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 81,102 shares to 141,652 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 33,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,678 shares, and has risen its stake in National Storage Affiliates Tr.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 33,352 shares to 29,277 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 45,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Natera Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huber Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 1.26M shares. 8.17M were reported by State Street Corporation. Ameritas Investment reported 129,334 shares stake. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 18,540 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Van Den Berg Mgmt I has 1.94% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 3.58 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 705 shares. Geode Management Limited Com holds 3.28 million shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 79,358 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Liability has invested 1.52% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Massmutual Tru Communications Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 703,450 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Montgomery Invest Management owns 54,197 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. New York-based Edge Wealth has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV).

