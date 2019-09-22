As Ens (ENS) Shares Declined, Ack Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position by $7.48 Million; As Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Shares Rose, Forest Hill Capital Raised Holding by $1.05 Million

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ens (ENS) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The hedge fund held 315,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.48M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ens for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.41% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $68.07. About 1.06 million shares traded or 254.10% up from the average. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 289,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 239,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 1.28M shares traded or 142.84% up from the average. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert; 06/03/2018 Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 32C; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity to Launch Early Warning System for a New Form of Cyber Attack; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 26/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings 1Q EPS 25c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hilltop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTH)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold HTH shares while 37 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 0.67% less from 50.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 75,500 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 120,609 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 266,978 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd accumulated 1,885 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Paloma Partners Mngmt owns 0% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 13,407 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 88,969 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 30,992 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Boston Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 45,685 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.05% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Nuveen Asset owns 1.14 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 17,500 are owned by First Manhattan Com. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). American Grp invested in 0% or 46,110 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Bancshares has invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $285.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 54,000 shares to 60,084 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 25,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,153 shares, and cut its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ENS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 40.08 million shares or 0.50% less from 40.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern accumulated 984,879 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 2,103 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com holds 12,854 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 316,690 were reported by Charles Schwab Mngmt. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 11,380 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Elk Creek Prtnrs invested in 0.65% or 127,048 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd reported 2,089 shares. Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 82 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia accumulated 0% or 7,000 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 64 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr owns 308 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 4,050 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.01% or 311,242 shares.