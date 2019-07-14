As Ens (ENS) Market Valuation Declined, Ack Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $11.32 Billion; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Decreased Its Stake in Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) by $5.07 Million

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 5.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.91M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13M, down from 12.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17B market cap company. It closed at $1.08 lastly. It is down 56.61% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 14/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Bd of Directors Issues Letter to Hldrs; 08/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS UNDERTAKEN A REVIEW OF MATTERS RAISED BY SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC IN ITS FEBRUARY 1, 2018 LETTER; 07/03/2018 Turquoise Hill Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Rev $939.8M; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – QTRLY SILVER PRODUCTION IN CONCENTRATES 285000 OUNCES VS 273000 OUNCES; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL: BOARD ALWAYS OPEN TO ADDED RECOMMENDATIONS; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – THERE IS NO INDICATION IN ACA INFORMATION REQUEST TO SUGGEST THAT OYU TOLGOI IS A SUBJECT OF INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD TRQ.TO SAYS CEO JEFF TYGESEN TO RETIRE

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ens (ENS) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.14 billion, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ens for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $64.7. About 377,727 shares traded or 10.76% up from the average. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.12% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS)

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consol Energy Inc New by 117,298 shares to 399,300 shares, valued at $13.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arch Coal Inc by 243,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.70 million activity.

Analysts await EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. ENS’s profit will be $56.57 million for 12.25 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by EnerSys for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pwr (NYSE:PWR) by 290,000 shares to 745,000 shares, valued at $23.83B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mobl (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 986,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Mixt (NYSE:MIXT).