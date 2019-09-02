As Enpro Industries (NPO) Valuation Declined, Walthausen & Company Trimmed Its Holding; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Position in Raytheon Co (RTN) by $509,600 as Stock Value Rose

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Enpro Industries Inc (NPO) by 33.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 29,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.42% . The institutional investor held 58,290 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 88,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Enpro Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $62.28. About 92,491 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 27.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 10,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 1.19 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 62,960 shares to 305,841 shares, valued at $10.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 106,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Alamo Group Incorporated (NYSE:ALG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold NPO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 3.60% less from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advsrs has 5,245 shares. Paradice Ltd Llc holds 3.39% or 688,982 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 63,497 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 117,352 shares. Tci Wealth holds 207 shares. State Bank Of Mellon invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Millennium Lc holds 0.02% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) or 162,291 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 60,575 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0% or 4,572 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 382,307 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,170 shares stake. Granite Invest Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.92% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Century reported 0.04% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Carroll Financial holds 0% or 225 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.36 per share. NPO’s profit will be $26.99 million for 11.53 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by EnPro Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.27% EPS growth.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $113,647 activity. Another trade for 1,700 shares valued at $108,666 was made by Bower Steven R. on Tuesday, August 6.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $782.18M for 16.20 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5,275 shares to 58,867 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bancshares Inc has invested 0.8% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Pennsylvania Trust reported 63,581 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. 19,858 were accumulated by Westpac Banking Corporation. Horan Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 700 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Efg Asset (Americas) Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 17,177 shares. Bartlett And Lc owns 10,842 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group holds 468,676 shares. Texas Cap National Bank Tx stated it has 0.55% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Windward Capital Mgmt Ca holds 0.05% or 2,149 shares in its portfolio. 3,408 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation. Ellington Gru Limited Company reported 1,100 shares. Davenport Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 24,680 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 1.73M shares. Ifrah Service Inc owns 0.15% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,207 shares.