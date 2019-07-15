As Enpro Industries (NPO) Stock Value Declined, Tudor Investment Et Al Has Upped by $338,176 Its Stake; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Radius Health (RDUS) Holding by $2.28 Million; Stock Value Rose

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 740,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 860,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $21.84. About 236,313 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 34.62% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.05% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – Tymlos (abaloparatide; Radius Health/Teijin) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR ELADYNOS (ABALOPARATIDE); 30/03/2018 – Radius Health Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Abaloparatide Injection for the Treatment of Male Osteoporosis; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON CHMP OPINION FOR ABALOPARATIDE; 08/03/2018 FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Radius Health 02/15/2018 – 02/14/2023 – M5Q50A03R7; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: Intends to Appeal and Immediately Seek Re-Examination of CHMP Opinion; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Enpro Industries Inc (NPO) by 114.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 5,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,906 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638,000, up from 4,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Enpro Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 51,319 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 12.95% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NPO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 3.60% less from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Liability invested 0.25% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). 28,748 are held by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Burney Communication reported 3,292 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 6,843 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 63,497 shares. 4,572 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 837 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.44% or 11,150 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Co Inc has invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 32,061 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 615 shares. 470,640 are owned by Macquarie Limited. Citigroup holds 15,709 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Systematic Fincl Mngmt LP holds 18,800 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

More notable recent EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EnPro Industries, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is McDermott International, Inc. (MDR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medexus Appoints Accomplished Global Pharmaceutical Industry Executive Adele M. Gulfo to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kimberly Getgen Appointed to Lead Marketing for Fairbanks Morse – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Buying EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4,981 activity.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) by 11,271 shares to 33,095 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 20,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,106 shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half International Incorporated (NYSE:RHI).

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 41,018 shares to 120,196 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Angi Homeservices Inc by 240,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.86 EPS, up 26.50% or $0.31 from last year’s $-1.17 per share. After $-0.94 actual EPS reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.51% EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $343,586 activity. Shares for $42,860 were bought by Kelly Joseph Francis.

More notable recent Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Radius (RDUS) Posts Narrower Q1 Loss, Misses on Revenues – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Radius Health (RDUS) Up 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Small Drug Stocks Outlook: Near-Term Prospects Encouraging – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Radius (RDUS) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Tymlos Sales Up – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.