As Enpro Industries (NPO) Share Value Declined, Holder Walthausen & Company Cut by $1.92 Million Its Stake; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holder Aurelius Capital Management LP Lowered Holding

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Enpro Industries Inc (NPO) by 33.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 29,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.42% . The institutional investor held 58,290 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 88,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Enpro Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $59.94. About 26,799 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.59. About 142,720 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold NPO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 3.60% less from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv invested in 38,419 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% or 21,401 shares. 6,843 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. 3,167 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. Everence Capital Mgmt holds 5,320 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Paradice Inv Mgmt Limited Company owns 688,982 shares or 3.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0.01% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.06% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Aperio Gp has 6,828 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Eulav Asset Management holds 44,600 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.01% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Malaga Cove Limited Com accumulated 11,150 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership holds 6,641 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $113,647 activity. Bower Steven R. bought $108,666 worth of stock or 1,700 shares.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 20,450 shares to 160,859 shares, valued at $6.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 106,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Alamo Group Incorporated (NYSE:ALG).

Analysts await EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.35 EPS, down 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.36 per share. NPO’s profit will be $26.78M for 11.10 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by EnPro Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.27% EPS growth.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83B and $41.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.