As Enpro Inds (NPO) Stock Value Declined, Paradice Investment Management Has Boosted Position; As General Mls (GIS) Valuation Rose, Accredited Investors Has Boosted Stake by $353,756

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 6,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 173,772 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13M, up from 166,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 1.78M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 75,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.42% . The institutional investor held 764,465 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.80 million, up from 688,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $66.85. About 163,692 shares traded or 31.34% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold NPO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.50 million shares or 61.18% more from 18.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Financial invested in 12.10M shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 35,391 shares or 0% of the stock. Burney accumulated 4,359 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 160,062 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) or 3,319 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 103,455 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 6,563 shares. Fmr Lc has 519,685 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn has 142,307 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 4,621 shares. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Company reported 0.46% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Northern Tru invested in 0% or 328,378 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company owns 41,574 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 171,363 shares.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itt Inc by 224,862 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $91.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (NASDAQ:HSII) by 145,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,851 shares, and cut its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

More notable recent EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “EnPro Industries Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EnPro Industries Announces Date for First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EnPro Industries acquired The Aseptic Group – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EnPro Industries (NPO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $108,666 activity.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Mills: Definitely Not At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kraft Heinz and General Mills: Not Looking Tasty – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy or Sell Kraft Heinz Right Now? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15,890 shares. 107,452 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Sun Life Fin owns 14,515 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Indexiq Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Shikiar Asset has invested 0.12% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Monetary Group Inc Inc stated it has 2,765 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn has invested 2.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). The New York-based Penbrook Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.22% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Vanguard Grp owns 47.17 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Invest Management Corp invested 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.51% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 609,841 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 9,269 shares. Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corp invested in 0.03% or 4,133 shares. First Financial Bank And Trust Co Of Newtown owns 5,260 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt Com reported 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $511.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,545 shares to 192,188 shares, valued at $12.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 17,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,430 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).