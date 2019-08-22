As Enpro Inds (NPO) Stock Price Declined, Daruma Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $1.85 Million; As Tenaris (TS) Market Value Declined, Westwood Global Investments Raised by $7.62 Million Its Stake

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 272,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 6.92 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.43 million, up from 6.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 2.22 million shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net $235.2M; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 16.50; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 28,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.42% . The hedge fund held 404,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06M, up from 375,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $64.59. About 111,327 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $113,647 activity. On Wednesday, March 20 the insider Gulfo Adele M. bought $4,981.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold NPO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 3.60% less from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 15,709 shares. Parametric Assoc Lc accumulated 0% or 76,391 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 4,572 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd holds 0% or 4,069 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 31,303 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation has 3,167 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.02% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Vanguard Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Art Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us reported 207,518 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 28,038 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Company holds 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) or 6,828 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 188 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 23,431 shares to 52,141 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 4,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,564 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

