As Enpro Inds (NPO) Share Price Declined, Daruma Capital Management Upped Stake by $1.85 Million; Bridgeway Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Hawaiian Holdings (HA) by $1.77 Million

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 28,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.42% . The hedge fund held 404,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06M, up from 375,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $60.06. About 75,949 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) by 53.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 68,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 195,300 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 127,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $23.61. About 570,101 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q PRASM 12.93 Cents, Up 3.7%; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: April Traffic Up 6.3% Vs. Year Ago; 09/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SAYS MARCH 2018 LOAD FACTOR WAS 86.5%, UP 1.5 PTS; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Rev $682.6M; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC HA.O FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 84.8 PCT, UP 1.9 POINTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hawaiian Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HA); 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Total Operations Capacity Up 4.6%; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Capacity Up 4.6%; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SEES 2018 ASMS UP 4.0 PCT TO UP 7.0 PCT; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS UPDATES EXPECTED METRICS ON NEW ACCOUNTING

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 68,000 shares to 2.46 million shares, valued at $101.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 140,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 877,120 shares, and cut its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold HA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.00 million shares or 2.87% more from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Lc has invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). 250 were reported by Reilly Lc. Synovus Fincl has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Hightower Advisors Ltd has 0.02% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Fin Consulate Inc accumulated 67,125 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Foundry Prtn Ltd Company reported 0.15% stake. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership invested in 38,633 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 16,319 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability holds 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) or 34,132 shares. First Personal Fin holds 225 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 8,496 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Moreover, Needham Investment Mngmt Limited Company has 1.45% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $113,647 activity. $108,666 worth of stock was bought by Bower Steven R. on Tuesday, August 6.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 23,431 shares to 52,141 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 9,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,138 shares, and cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS).