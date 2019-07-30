As Enphase Energy (ENPH) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Trimmed Position; Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Holding Maintained by Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 79,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28 million, up from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 9,960 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 16.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 272,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 89.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.66 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.06 million, down from 4.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 3.50M shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 181.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 10/05/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences in May 2018; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wyoming-based Friess Assocs Lc has invested 0.49% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Colorado-based Alps has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Amer Int Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Arrowstreet Cap LP has 486,818 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 26,000 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 939,313 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 65,491 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 41,544 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 273,756 are held by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 158,876 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc stated it has 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Sei Company reported 75,274 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 12,241 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 19,429 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 807,596 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $89.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 303,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,163 shares, and has risen its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maltese Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.23% or 200,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 1.58M shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 43,361 shares. Wms Prtn stated it has 129,680 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 3,290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). 781,043 were accumulated by Mendon Cap. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 27,627 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 16,298 shares. Pnc Serv Grp Inc has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). 57,800 were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hilton Cap Mngmt Lc owns 14,985 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 14,700 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 20,006 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 7,191 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $44,925 activity. 108 shares were bought by Schwabe Charles E., worth $1,395. $1,111 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) was bought by Poynot Steven. On Wednesday, July 10 the insider Coffman George C. bought $4,897. Steil Jack E bought $2,597 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) on Wednesday, July 10. The insider Jones Thomas Randy bought $1,395. TURNER FRANK K JR bought $1,395 worth of stock.